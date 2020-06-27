Stormy weekend outlook

Showers and thunderstorms have been tracking over central Indiana this morning and some even gained strengthen around 8 AM. The National Weather Service issued one Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Montgomery and Boone counties, which expired by 8:45 AM. Radar showed evidence of strong winds in excess of 60 MPH around Darlington and as it moved into the Thorntown area.

The rain has been heavy at times within the strong, slow-moving cells. Guardian Radar estimates show that nearly 3” of rain fell in northern Parke, Tipton and Hamilton counties. Storm chances will continue to move across the state evening and overnight. More storms are beginning to initiate cells behind the main line at 11 AM.

Some strong with an isolated severe storm cannot be ruled out with the main threats being gusty winds and heavy rain. A boundary will slowly sag into central Indiana and eventually slow down/ stall over Indy. This nearby boundary will contribute to more storm chances tonight and Sunday. However, the thunderstorm coverage for tomorrow is going to be lower compared to today.

Highs in the mid-80s and humid conditions are expected through the weekend. There will be more opportunities to revive much needed rainfall storm this week as highs rise back into the upper 80s. We will welcome the rainfall around the area as we close the month of June. Indianapolis is running more 1.75” below average to-date for the monthly precipitation and Bloomington has a 3.00″+ precipitation deficit! Up to an inch of rain is a possibility, but isolated higher totals are still within the embedded heavy downpours.