INDIANAPOLIS – Showers and thunderstorms are hitting Indiana this weekend. This is much needed rainfall coming up amid drought conditions across the state.

Saturday at a glance

Timing out Saturday chances for showers and a few storms

Rain kicks off in the overnight hours late Friday night into early Saturday morning. Storms are possible north of I-70 by 3 a.m. After 7 a.m. a cluster of showers and a few thunderstorms push towards northeastern Indiana. By the afternoon time, light isolated rain will be left over, before we eventually dry out by Saturday evening.

Sunday rain chances

Storms Sunday night into Monday morning

Moderate drought for nearly half of Indiana

This rain should help, but won’t be enough to bust us out of drought conditions.

79% of Hoosier territory is abnormally dry. That’s at least a 15% decrease from last week’s drought report. However, even more of the state is now under a moderate drought at 44%, which is a 5% increase from last week.

The heat and humidity picks back up next week

The long range pattern shows a dome of hot air setting up to areas southwest of Indiana, but the warm air mass will extend 90-degree highs back into the Hoosier state.

Monthly rainfall deficit across the state

In locations where a moderate drought is in place, monthly departure from normal precipitation amounts are in excess of an inch of rain. Lafayette is included in this, where the city is -1.65″ below normal for rain. Indianapolis currently stands at a -1.10″ deficit. Bloomington, while not technically in a moderate drought, is still over an inch behind in rainfall this month.