Stormy weather makes for a wet finish to the weekend

Gray weather has dominated the weekend, but not a lot of precipitation has been recorded so far. Since the start of Saturday, most locations have picked up under 0.05″ of rain. The drizzle we have experienced so far will pick up significantly as we transition into Sunday however.

The morning will be where it all starts. Off and on showers will pick up during predawn ours before more rain enters the state in the mid morning. This will come as a warm front gets lifted across the state. Downpours and even a few thunderstorms will drench Southern & Central Indiana from the mid morning to early afternoon. The front will eventually stall across Northern Indiana where rain may fall fairly steady from the early afternoon through much of the evening. In areas where the rain exits, there may be some breaks of sun and this will help high temperatures climb into the mid to even upper 60s.

As we head into the evening, we will be closely monitoring a secondary storm threat as the back end of this system sweeps across Illinois. A weakening, through robust line of storms is expected to enter the state sometime between 10pm-12am and impact the metro area about two hours after that. Expect a strong thunderstorm, but prepare for the off chance that severe weather does exist within this line. We will be monitoring its strength and progress closely.

We will return to gray skies and light rain after these storms exit. It will be a cloudier Monday with light rain in the area for most of the day. Cooler weather will accompany us as well as we begin the work week with below average high temps.