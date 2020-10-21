Stormy morning in central Indiana; sunshine Thursday

After a rainy start to the week, we’re getting even more rain now. Kokomo picked up more than an inch of rain overnight, Indy had more than a half inch, while Bloomington stayed dry. A few showers will still roll through this morning, though, so those who stayed dry overnight will get some moderate rain before we dry out.

The high resolution model shown here agrees that our southern counties will get some rain over the morning hours. A few rumbles of thunder are also possible.

A cold front is moving through right now so our wind direction will switch back to the north today. That’ll level out our temperatures but we’re already close to the normal high this morning so it won’t be necessarily cold.

High pressure will then pass through which will give us a beautiful Thursday. That lovely weather will be short-lived as another cold front slides in by the end of the week. That’ll drop us back to the chilly temperatures for the weekend.

Active for the rest of the forecast period. We’ll have at least some rain in the area each of the days leading into next week.