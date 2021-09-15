Storms pushing south; a fantastic afternoon

After a very noisy Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, conditions are improving. A cold front continues to push showers and storms south this morning and we’re drying out across central Indiana. A few showers will linger in our southern counties through the morning.

Even if you don’t have rainfall over your location as you’re heading out the door, still use caution while traveling. We received a lot of rainfall very quickly last night. You may encounter wet pavement or ponding in some locations.

Behind the front, northerly winds are driving into the state. That’s bringing us a cooler and less humid air mass. Skies will start to brighten this afternoon, humidity will continue to drop and temperatures will only peak in the upper 70s. It will be a great day to get out to Victory Field to see the Indians take on the Saints.

We stay feeling fantastic right through the evening!

Thursday will be the best day of the week to get outdoors. It will be dry all day long, humidity stays low and temperatures will be in the lower 80s. The heat starts to build again as we head into the weekend. By Sunday, we’re tracking temperatures that will be back in the upper 80s.