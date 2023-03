INDIANAPOLIS – Showers and storms are on the way for central Indiana. It will also be mild for this time of year. However, no records are expected to break.

March 31 Almanac

Record high temperature: 85° (1981)

Record low temperature: 13° (1923)

Record rainfall: 1.56″ (1985)

Record snowfall: 2.5″ (1906)

It was also on this date back in 2006 an F2 tornado moved along a 17-mile path from Johnson County into Shelby County.