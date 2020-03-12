Storms heading into central Indiana; snow Saturday

Should be a pretty nice start to the day with clouds on the increase to give us a pretty sunrise, but then we’ll watch storms pushing in later. Storms will roll into Terre Haute as early as 3 p.m. and get to Indianapolis between 5-6.

The Convective Outlook shows a large area of the country bracing for severe weather today. Carbondale, Illinois, Paducah, Kentucky, and Nashville, Tennessee will be the main focus for tornadoes. We will mainly be concerned with heavy downpours, lightning, and damaging straightline winds in central Indiana; especially in our southern counties.

The storms will exit by midnight, so our Friday will be nice. Temps will fall back to normal and we’ll be mostly sunny and breezy.

A wintry mix is still expected on Saturday. The ground temperatures will be warm enough to melt that snow immediately, so no shoveling expected.

Sunday will be a little on the cool side, but an overall improvement from the start of the weekend. Tuesday is St. Patrick’s Day and it’ll be 60 degrees and partly sunny.