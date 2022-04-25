INDIANAPOLIS – Good Monday morning! You may have been woken up by showers and storms overnight with a few rumbles of thunder. Those storms will continue to exit, slowly, during the day, but not before dumping an inch or so of rainfall across our southeastern counties. We are already so saturated that flooding is not out of the question where rain continues today. As always, turn around, don’t drown.

Temperatures today will top off in the lower 60s. Temperatures will drop this morning into the 50s before climbing into the lower 60s this afternoon with some sun. Overnight lows will tumble into the upper 30s.

Cooler, drier stretch ahead

Tuesday will begin our drier and cooler stretch of weather. Tuesday temperatures will top off in the middle 50s with a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-15 mph. Overnight lows will drop into the lower to middle 30s. Cover your plants overnight or take them in to avoid plant damage.

Wednesday will be the sunniest day this week with temperatures in the upper 50s. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 30s.

Rain chances return

Thursday temperatures will top off in the lower 60s with a mix of sun and clouds. A shower or two cannot be ruled out but overall, most of us will stay dry. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 40s with showers moving in.

Friday and into the weekend will be warmer with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Each day will feature a chance for showers. Timing and totals will be nailed down a little better later this week.