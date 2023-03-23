INDIANAPOLIS – Showers and thunderstorms continue into Friday, posing a flood risk across the state.

Friday forecast

Flood watch in effect

A flood watch has been issued for all of central and southern Indiana. At the time of issuing, this watch is in effect from Thursday 8 p.m. through Saturday morning. Flooding by rainfall will occur through portions of the area under watch. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are also a concern.

Another round of storms on the way

As a cold front passes through, shower and thunderstorm activity will pick back up again this evening. The heaviest of these showers will be along and south of I-70, with a majority of central Indiana experiencing rainfall. Gusty winds, excessive rain, penny sized hail, and flooding will be primary threats with this system. Spotty showers present through Thursday evening eventually turn to torrential downpours by 10 p.m. and last into Friday morning.

Flooding risk for Indiana

Prepare to take extra caution on roadways when traveling. Grounds are already saturated from previous rainfall, making flash flooding especially concerning. All of central Indiana is at risk of flooding from excessive rainfall through Saturday morning. Heavier rain is set to arrive late Thursday night and last through Friday.

Excessive rainfall through Friday

Another 1-3 inches of additional rainfall is likely through this rain event until Saturday morning. Areas along and south of I-70 are at the greatest risk of excessive rain, leading to flooding. All locations within central Indiana should use caution, as previously saturated grounds will make flooding possible across the state.

Rain continues Friday

Pockets of rain will be present throughout the day Friday. By Friday night, showers and storms pick back up. Heavy downpours will be present once again favoring southern Indiana by 10 p.m. Friday.

Indianapolis 7 day forecast