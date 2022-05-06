INDIANAPOLIS – Showers and thunderstorms continue Friday. Some of these storms may produce damaging wind in the afternoon through evening hours.

Friday at a glance

Timing out Friday rain

Scattered rain and a few thunderstorms will be present in Indiana today. There’s a chance to see some gusty winds picking up into the afternoon with stronger storms popping off along and south of I-70. By 4 p.m. some of those storms have a chance to reach severe wind criteria. Brief gusts could be around 60 mph.

Warmer pattern on the way

A giant ridge will edge into Indiana that brings very warm air to the Hoosier state next week! Mid to upper 80s will be easily achievable by the middle of next week.

Hello 80s!

We could easily jump into the 80s next week! Temperatures will be teetering closer to the low 90s by Tuesday. Along with the warmth, plenty of sunshine is headed our way as well.