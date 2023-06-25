Our Sunday severe weather threat has ended now that a cold front has moved east through central Indiana. The first tornado warnings of the day were issued around 3:30 pm as a line of severe storms entered central Indiana and moved eastward.

As the storms moved through Johnson County, multiple tornado reports occurred and the National Weather Service will survey the damage next to officially confirm one or more tornadoes the and to estimate their EF damage ratings. The NWS Indianapolis team is planning to go to Johnson County on Monday morning to analyze damage that stretches from Center Grove east across the south side of Greenwood and over towards Whiteland.

CBS4 received reports Sunday of homes being destroyed in parts of Johnson County. One report from Bargersville said that some homes had collapsed there.

The storms produced plenty of hail. While most reports were on the smaller side of the hail scale, we did have larger hail reported in sizes that ranged from egg-sized, pool-ball sized, and even the size of grapefruits. This largest grapefruit sized report came in from Kirklin in Clinton County.

Gusty winds brought by the storms, at times likely greater than 60 mph, caused numerous trees and tree limbs to come down region-wide.

The incoming cold front encountered our hot and very humid summertime air today and this was the culprit that created the development of our Sunday severe weather. With that front moving east, our Monday weather will be much quieter. Conditions will be cooler and less humid, too.

While the strongest storms will be out of the picture, we’ll still have some instability around for some occasional scattered showers to be produced, especially later in the day.

Tuesday will be the coolest day of the week with highs in the upper 70s. But, we’ll be back to near 90° by Thursday.