INDIANAPOLIS — Severe thunderstorms pushed across Indiana Wednesday, and left behind some damage, cold air, and some minor flooding. Dry weather and more seasonal temperatures are ahead for the rest of the week.

It will still be very windy Thursday after the storms have passed through. Winds could be gusting 40-50 mph at times. This will be until 8 p.m. Thursday night.

Sunny with seasonal temperatures returning

The day starts off COLD, but with plenty of sunshine! Windy through the afternoon with temperatures reaching the upper 50s and low 60s.

Rainfall totals from Wednesday’s storms

We hit just over an inch of rainfall in Indiana from Wednesday’s strong and severe storms. We fell just short of record rainfall in a day for Indianapolis on April 13th. The current record for April 13th rainfall is 1.13″ set in 1911. The precipitation that was officially recorded at the airport Wednesday was 1.04″.

Rainfall totals from April 13th, 2022 after severe weather passed through

Storm reports from Wednesday’s severe weather

Flood (areal) warning

Use some caution on roads where there is flooding due to Wednesday’s storms. Areal flood warning for Brown county Thursday. Road are closed due to flooding on IN-46 both ways between IN-135 and Mount Liberty Rd.

Looking ahead, 7-day planner

Seasonal conditions stick around for the rest of the work week. Highs in the low to mid 60s with sunshine. The weekend gets a little cooler into the 50s. Easter Sunday with a high temperature of 54 degrees and partly sunny skies.

7-day forecast