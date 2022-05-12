INDIANAPOLIS – We’ve enjoyed a nice sunny stretch of weather with temperatures in the upper 80s. The dry spell looks like it could be ending soon, as storm chances increase this weekend.

Thursday at a glance

Sunny and hot Thursday

More sunshine with warm temperatures in the upper 80s return for Thursday. We will easily jump about 15 degrees above normal high temperatures.

Satellite/radar at noon



Storm chances Saturday

Storm chances are back in the forecast as we head to the weekend. After a dry and sunny Thursday and Friday, both Saturday and Sunday have rain on the way. By Saturday afternoon, thunderstorms will be present across central Indiana.

7-day forecast