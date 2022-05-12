INDIANAPOLIS – We’ve enjoyed a nice sunny stretch of weather with temperatures in the upper 80s. The dry spell looks like it could be ending soon, as storm chances increase this weekend.
Thursday at a glance
Sunny and hot Thursday
More sunshine with warm temperatures in the upper 80s return for Thursday. We will easily jump about 15 degrees above normal high temperatures.
Storm chances Saturday
Storm chances are back in the forecast as we head to the weekend. After a dry and sunny Thursday and Friday, both Saturday and Sunday have rain on the way. By Saturday afternoon, thunderstorms will be present across central Indiana.