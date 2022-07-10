INDIANAPOLIS – A dry and beautiful wrap to the weekend will be followed by storm chances to start off the work week for Indiana!

Sunny start to the week

The UV index will be very high Monday afternoon before storm chances pick up. UV index will be at a 9.8 during peak sun hours. That means only 15 minutes to burn time!

Storm chances late Monday – Tuesday morning

There is a risk that some strong storms may be severe along and north of I-70 in the overnight hours Monday into Tuesday morning.

Drought conditions

Rain chances stay low this week. That’s not great, considering the majority of Indiana (94.3%) is abnormally dry!