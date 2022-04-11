INDIANAPOLIS — As we warm up in the Circle City, storms are on the way this week. Get ready for it to finally feel like spring around here, and that includes those spring showers!

Rainy days ahead

Early Monday could see some one-off heavier showers. Then the rain starts to spread out by the afternoon while maintaining cloudier skies. By 8 p.m. heavy showers and thunderstorms are possible to the south, especially south of I-70, and heaviest near Bloomington.

Long-range change in pattern

Good changed are coming our way in the weather department. The closed off low pressure system is opening up, and will allow for ridging and more southerly flow to enter the state. This means warmer weather for us at home in Indiana!

Temperature profile this afternoon

Temperatures may drop heading into the afternoon hours due to rain-cooled air. After you flip through rain chances in the slides above, take a look at temperatures through Monday evening.