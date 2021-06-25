Storm chances continue, heavy rain and flooding concerns growing

Scattered showers and storms started the day off and will continue throughout the day as well. Temperatures wise we topped off in the 70’s and 80’s. The heat and humidity stick around this weekend with more rain chances on the way.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH continues until 8AM Saturday morning for counties north and west of Indy. 1-2″ of rain is possible by Saturday morning, causing concern for flash flooding. As always, turn around, don’t drown.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 70’s with scattered showers and storms. The heaviest rain will stay to our north but keep the rain gear handy. By Saturday morning, we will have picked up anywhere between .50″ and 2″ where the heavy bands of rain set up.

Saturday, temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s with hot and humid conditions. Rain will possible Saturday but we are not looking at a washout day. Not everyone will see rain on Saturday, but, again, keep the rain gear handy. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.

Sunday will bring more scattered showers and storm chances but much like Saturday, we are not looking at a washout day. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s with overnight lows in the upper 60’s.

Monday, to start off the workweek, temperatures will top off in the middle and upper 80’s with scattered showers and storms.

The rainy pattern sticks around into what looks like the middle and end of next week with temperatures staying in the 80’s.