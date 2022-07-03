INDIANAPOLIS – Isolated storm chances on the 4th of July kicks of a rainy week ahead.

4th of July Planner

Spotty rain chances Monday

While Monday will be mostly dry, isolated storm chances are possible into Monday afternoon. It shouldn’t ruin any 4th of July plans, but it’s something to keep in mind!









Abnormally dry stretch coming to an end

According to the US Drought Monitor, we’re still well into the abnormally dry conditions. 88% of the state is abnormally dry. Just over 9% of us are now at moderate drought conditions. Some relief is on the way! Rain chances starting Monday last through at least Friday.

Indianapolis 7-day forecast