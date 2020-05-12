Still cold but 70s in the forecast

Cold enough for your coat this morning! We actually have a Frost Advisory until 8 a.m. Below average temperatures persist all day as we climb to the 50s by lunchtime and struggle to near 60 this afternoon. Our average high this time of the year is actually 72° so we are really far behind.

On this date last year we were actually in the 40s, so not a good story then either. Luckily, we’ll stay dry today with more sun than yesterday.

Severe weather stays in the southern Plains Wednesday as this slow-moving system continues to pump 2-4 inches of rain into some spots. We won’t be getting rain in central Indiana until Thursday.

We’ll still be dry on Wednesday and highs will start to improve, so Wednesday will actually be quite a nice day. Much warmer by the end of the week with 70s returning to the area but that’ll bring storms. We’ll have spotty storms on Thursday with more widespread storms on Friday.