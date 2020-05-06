Still below average highs; tracking rain

Starting off with some clouds this morning but not dealing with the rain anymore. Temperatures are about ten degrees cooler than they were Tuesday morning so jackets are needed. Sunglasses needed later as clouds exit and the sun shines brighter. Actually, that sun is going to make a huge difference today in how we actually feel. Wednesday’s high was 58 and today’s is 59 but that sunshine is getting more and more potent this time of year so we’ll actually feel much more comfortable today.

High pressure will push clouds out of here today and allow us to warm much more on Thursday. Then we’ll watch that cold front to the north head our way to push down the temperatures yet again just in time for the weekend. Patchy frost will even be possible by Saturday morning.

It’ll still be windy on Thursday but mostly sunny and 66 still sounds great to me. Enjoy!

Tracking rain for Friday. Models have been consistently keeping rain mainly in our southern counties so higher totals are expected south of the city. We still could have some light rain in our northern counties.

Highs will stay below average for at least the next week. Sunshine Saturday but rain will develop Sunday afternoon.