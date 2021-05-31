Staying dry for Memorial Day; storms arrive midweek

High pressure is still in control of the weather pattern locally, which means we’ll likely stay dry for the rest of the holiday weekend. There will be more clouds around today as skies become partly sunny.

We are already 10 to 15 degrees warmer this morning compared to Sunday morning’s lows across the area. Highs today will reach into the lower to mid-70s this afternoon. The average high in Indianapolis for the final day of May is 78°.

Cloud cover will continue to build into the area overnight as lows fall into the upper 50s. You can still expect several dry hours tomorrow. However, shower chances will rise again by Tuesday evening. A storm system is going to slide over the Mid-South midweek and it will bring our next batch of rainfall.

Storm coverage will become more widespread this Wednesday and Thursday. The additional clouds and showers are going to keep temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s both days. Up to 1” of rain will be possible for parts of central Indiana. Right now, the higher totals are likely to set-up southeast of downtown Indianapolis.

The area will dry out late in the weekend and temperatures will turn summer-like by the weekend. Highs in the lower to mid-80s return this Saturday and Sunday.