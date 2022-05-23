INDIANAPOLIS – It was a very comfortable start to the work week, albeit a cool one with highs in the upper 60s. High pressure in close proximity to our north kept things dry and sunny, but a light northerly wind was persistent. This pattern will begin to breakdown as the high moves east tomorrow.

Dry weather hangs on for another day

Tuesday will begin on the cooler side once again with temps in the low 50s. We may even reach the upper 40s in some of the suburbs. The day will warm fairly quickly though as our wind direction becomes southeasterly with the high shifting out of the area. It will also be a mostly sunny one from start to finish. By the late afternoon, temps will peak in the mid 70s. Clouds will begin to build overnight ahead of our next weather system, but it will remain mild in the 60s.

Wet weather returns on Wednesday

A low pressure system originating in the Central US will approach the region on Wednesday. This will pull warmth & moisture from the south into the Hoosier State. While we may end up a few degrees warmer than Tuesday, it will also be more humid and mostly cloudy. Scattered showers & storms will be present during the day and through the evening. This low pressure system will meander around our area for a little while too. Thursday will be cloudy with a few showers & storms lingering during the day. It will be cooler, but highs should remain in the low 70s. The system will finally begin to exit on Friday, though showers may still linger through part of the day.

Drying out ahead of race day!

Despite wet weather through the middle and end of the week, our weather looks increasingly nice for the big weekend in Indy. A ridge will build across the eastern half of the US, and this will favor dry and warmer than average weather for race day!