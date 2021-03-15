Statewide Tornado Drill Tuesday at 10:15

The statewide tornado drill is set for tomorrow at 10:15am. A test tornado warning will be issued and that is the time to practice tornado safety. Here are some questions you need to be able to answer: Where is the best place to go in your house? Can you and your family get there quickly? Do you have a plan than includes your pets? Do you know where to go at work? What if you are in your car? Having answers to those question could mean the difference between life and death for you and your family. No severe weather is expected Tuesday if you see an alert or hear sirens, it is only a TEST.

