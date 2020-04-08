Star’s Weather School for April 8: Watches vs. warnings, making a storm safety plan

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — While your kids are at home all day, we want to help keep them engaged and entertained by learning about the weather.

Weather Authority Meteorologist Star Derry held her latest session of “Weather School” on Wednesday, April 8. The Facebook Live video of the lesson is archived in the video player above.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s lesson:

Lesson: The difference between a watch and a warning, plus how to build a safety plan

Activity 1: Tornado in a Bottle. Need: 2 plastic bottles (2L is best), duct tape, dish soap, water.

Activity 2: Warm air expands and rises. Need: single use plastic water bottle, warm water, balloon, bowl.