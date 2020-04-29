Star’s Weather School for April 29: The Water Cycle

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — While your kids are at home all day, we want to help keep them engaged and entertained by learning about the weather.

Weather Authority Meteorologist Star Derry held her latest session of “Weather School” on Wednesday, April 29. The Facebook Live video of the lesson is archived in the video player above.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s lesson on the water cycle:

Lesson: Hydrology and different state changes of water

Activity: Make the water cycle! Need: plastic baggie, permanent marker, tape.

Craft: Make your own rain gauge. Need: 2 Liter plastic container, box cutter or scissors (to be used by an adult only), ruler, permanent marker, journal for observations.