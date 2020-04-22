Star’s Weather School for April 22: Seasons and Wind

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — While your kids are at home all day, we want to help keep them engaged and entertained by learning about the weather.

Weather Authority Meteorologist Star Derry held her latest session of “Weather School” on Wednesday, April 22. The Facebook Live video of the lesson is archived in the video player above.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s lesson on Seasons and Wind:

Lesson: why we have seasons on Earth.

Activity (optional): Demonstrating sun angle. Need: Globe or ball, flashlight or lamp.

Craft: Wind sock. Need: toilet paper roll or paper towel roll, yarn or ribbon, tape or hole punch, crafting decor (construction paper, cotton balls, markers, glue)