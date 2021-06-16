Spring will end with a daily chance for showers and storms

This has been a mild month so far with temperatures running 3.0 degrees above average. After one more sunny warm day Thursday, humidity will rise.

Our next chance for rain and thunderstorms will come Friday and a few strong to severe storms will be possible Friday afternoon. We will also have scattered storms in the forecast Saturday and for Father’s Day. Our scattered storm threat will continue through Monday and 1-2″ of rain is likely through early next week.

This is the final week of spring. Summer officially begins Sunday night at 11:32.

