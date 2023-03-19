INDIANAPOLIS – Tracking warm temperatures with rain chances to kick off the spring season in Indiana.

Monday Forecast

Windy start to the week

Winds will be shifting direction, coming out of the southwest heading into Monday. This means we’ll be able to pull in much warmer air throughout the day to help us increase air temperatures. Winds will be gusting over 25 mph at times Monday, so it will be very breezy, but a warm breeze will feel a lot better than the cold single-digit wind chill we saw over the weekend.

Tracking a wet week ahead

While our Monday will feature plenty of sunshine, we are looking ahead to rain chances developing every other day in the week ahead. Starting as early as Tuesday night, light rain showers enter the state.

Rain chances through Friday

A daily chance for rain exists during the first week of the spring season. Showers on and off throughout the days ahead starting on Wednesday. These rain showers will intensify into Thursday, with a chance for isolated thunderstorms. Rain continues at times through Friday night.

First day of spring

The first day of spring in Indianapolis starts on Monday, March 20th at 5:24 p.m. Normal high temperatures will be 54 degrees, with a normal low of 34. Spring lasts for 92 days before the summer solstice on June 21st. We’re expecting a windy, dry, and sunny start to the spring season in Indiana.

Indianapolis 7 day forecast