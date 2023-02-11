INDIANAPOLIS – A very warm pattern is setting up for Indiana this week! Get ready for days in the 50’s and 60’s ahead!
Super Bowl Sunday Weather
Rain chances ahead next week
Light rain showers are a possibility by Tuesday of next week. However, the better chance for heavier rainfall will be Wednesday night into Thursday. This will come with a brief, but strong surge of warmer air in the low to middle 60s. Right after that, however, temperatures fall right back into a cooler pattern by Friday of next week.
Major improvements on drought conditions
We’re finally looking at a rainfall surplus from our monthly February average. That’s good news as Indiana continues to emerge from a months-long drought.