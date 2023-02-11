INDIANAPOLIS – A very warm pattern is setting up for Indiana this week! Get ready for days in the 50’s and 60’s ahead!

Super Bowl Sunday Weather

🌡️TODAY is the first day our average high temperatures increase to 40°!



🏈Super Bowl weather looks amaaaazin tomorrow. Sunny, dry, above normal temps in the 50s.



🌸Just 37 days away from spring–but expect more APRIL-like temps this week! We're forecasting 60s😉 #INwx pic.twitter.com/ma8DkihFvb — Alyssa Andrews (@HoosierLyss) February 11, 2023

Rain chances ahead next week

Light rain showers are a possibility by Tuesday of next week. However, the better chance for heavier rainfall will be Wednesday night into Thursday. This will come with a brief, but strong surge of warmer air in the low to middle 60s. Right after that, however, temperatures fall right back into a cooler pattern by Friday of next week.

Major improvements on drought conditions

We’re finally looking at a rainfall surplus from our monthly February average. That’s good news as Indiana continues to emerge from a months-long drought.