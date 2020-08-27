Spotty storms possible Thursday; Laura becomes Category 2 hurricane

Cloud cover is filling in across the state this Thursday morning as rain chances climb by the afternoon! It is also a rather muggy morning with temperatures in the mid-70s. The muggy-feel is expected to linger throughout the day as highs reach into the mid to upper 80s. As mentioned, a few spotty showers and storms could fire up this afternoon and evening. An isolated strong, gusty storm is possible in the northern tier of the state.

We are also tracking Hurricane Laura as it slowly tracks north at 15 MPH through Louisiana. It made landfall in SW Louisiana in Cameron at 1 AM CT. At the time, the powerful storm was producing sustained winds at 150 MPH, which made it a Category 4 hurricane. When a tropical system travels over the warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico, it helps “fuel” or intensifies a storm. Now that Laura is moving inland, the moisture source from the Gulf is cut-off and the storm will weaken. We are already seeing evidence of this this Thursday morning.

At 8 AM, Laura has weakened to a Category 2 hurricane with winds at 105 MPH. There is a tornado threat throughout Louisiana and a Slight Risk for severe weather into Arkansas. Heavy rain, flash flooding and dangerous storm surge all loom in the forecast today in Louisiana and east Texas.

The remnants from Laura are projected to travel over Ohio Valley on Friday and mainly impact southern Indiana/Kentucky. We will also be contending with an approaching cold front moving in from the northwest on Friday night. A few strong to severe thunderstorms may form in the northern half of the state Friday evening. Main threats include gusty winds and potentially isolated tornadoes.