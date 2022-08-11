It’s feeling great this Thursday morning! Humidity has lowered which has allowed temperatures to cool into the low and mid 60s to start the day. We keep the sunshine around through the morning hours before clouds start to increase this afternoon. Along with the clouds, humidity will start to increase as well. It won’t be oppressively humid but enough to be noticeable.

Most stay completely dry today but a few spotty showers and storms will develop in the area ahead of a cold front this afternoon. We’re currently sandwiched between two fronts. The stationary front to our south is the one responsible for our very wet weather early in the week. The cold front to our north is the one that will slide through the state later today. By late afternoon through the mid evening, spotty to widely scattered showers will be possible. A couple of the thunderstorms producing heavy downpours are possible too, but these will be very localized. Most of us miss out on rain altogether.

Once the front passes, a much drier air mass will be ushered in. Humidity will be significantly lowered and we will wake Friday morning feeling refreshing and with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. We have a really nice stretch of weather ahead of us with minimal rain chances. A few spotty showers or storms will be possible Saturday evening into Sunday morning. However, we keep the heat on hold. By mid next week, we will be talking temperatures that could fail to reach 80°.