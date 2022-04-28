Rain chances are back in the forecast for today! There will still be several dry hours between the pockets of light rain this morning. Most of the shower activity picks up this afternoon and evening rush hour. Skies are going to remain mainly cloudy at the times we don’t see rain. Highs will climb near 60° this after across central Indiana.

Rain coverage increases Friday afternoon and evening as a warm front sets up to pass over the state. Scattered showers and few thunderstorms are going to develop ahead of the boundary. Showers will continue to pass over the area Friday night and begin to exit early in the day Saturday.

Behind the boundary, southerly winds will drive highs back into the mid-70s! Saturday looks to be gusty too, which is why our team will have to closely watch the potential for strong to severe storms Saturday evening and night.

The Storm Prediction Center already has central Illinois and west-central Indiana highlighted under a slight risk zone. Thunderstorms will fire up ahead of a cold front and interact with the unseasonably warm air. Main threat includes damaging straight-line winds since a squall line will likely develop between the warm and cooler air mass.

There will be several dry hours to enjoy on Sunday! After showers move out early Sunday morning, cloud cover will break apart and central Indiana will see highs back into the lower 70s!