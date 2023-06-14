It was a soggy Tuesday across central Indiana due to an upper-level low over the upper Great Lakes. Rainfall wrapped around the system throughout the day and kept skies mainly cloudy. Temperatures struggled to rise into the lower 70s because of the shower activity and cloud cover. Rain totals were much higher northeast of Indianapolis (0.07”). Muncie received 0.76” on Tuesday.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy today, but there will be more breaks in the cloud cover, especially by the afternoon. A few spotty showers will be possible at times today and additional totals will be minimal. Temperatures are expected to climb back into the mid-70s this afternoon.

More dry time and a summer-like feel returns to central Indiana by tomorrow. There will still be a storm chance late in the day as a cold front slides over the state. Most of the thunderstorm activity is looking more favorable over east-central Indiana during the afternoon and evening hours.

There is going to be more dry time heading into Father’s Day weekend as temperatures rise back near seasonal levels for this time of year. Rain and storm chances will creep back into the forecast Sunday afternoon and early next week.