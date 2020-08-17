Spotty rain Monday; gorgeous stretch ahead

Comfortably cool this morning as we start off the day a little cooler than we did on Sunday. We’ll spend the sunrise hour in the 60s and then quickly climb through the 70s over the morning.

We’ll be well into the 80s by lunchtime and spend the rest of the afternoon in those normal 80s. We’ll start off with lots of sunshine but will start to see clouds pumping in by 3 p.m. After 5 p.m., a few spotty storms will pop up across central Indiana.

We’ll continue to have isolated rain in the forecast through the evening. Not expecting anything too substantial or long-lived. We could get up to a quarter inch of rain with those spotty storms later Monday. That’ll be the first rain we’ve had in a week and likely the last rain we’ll have for about another week. The window for spotty storms will be Monday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

After we get through just a few spotty storms on Monday, we will head into one of the nicest stretches of weather this year. Not only will the temperatures be comfortably just below average, but the dew points will also dip to the 50s which will feel incredibly comfortable–truly a treat for mid-August. Humidity will climb again as we get to the weekend.

Gorgeous, sunny, warm weather will continue all through the week. Next chance for rain is a small one but it does land on Sunday which is the running of the Indianapolis 500 so we will be watching that very closely.