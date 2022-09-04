INDIANAPOLIS – Rain showers with a few more isolated thunderstorms will lead us into Labor Day. Moisture remains present this week, but becomes more widely scattered.

Labor Day at a glance

Jefferson County flooding leaves one woman dead

Flash flooding was a major issue over the holiday weekend. This was especially true for southern Indiana on Saturday, September 3rd. Jefferson County emergency management reported homes washed away along E Brushy Fork Road. The body of an elderly woman was found five miles downstream from where her home was swept away, Jefferson County officials say. Radar indicates rainfall totals in Jefferson County over at least 5 inches in just a few hours time Saturday.

Labor Day rain chances

Showers linger into Monday. However, it looks to start thinning out quite a bit in coverage and intensity. Expect less thunderstorms and less frequent downpours. More opportunities for sunshine will be present Monday as well.

Indianapolis 7 day forecast

Spotty showers are around all weekend. Most across the state will not have too much of a damper put onto their holiday plans, however, some isolated storm chances remain through Monday. Drier days are ahead for central Indiana by the middle of next week.