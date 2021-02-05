Spending the next 180 hours below freezing; tracking snow

We have a solid ten degree temperature drop today and wind chills are as cold as two below this morning. Cover up as much skin as possible because the wind is biting. We’re now in the longest stretch of below freezing days that we have experienced since December of 2017. This is the winter equivalent of an extreme heat wave. Be careful to watch the condition of your car and also check on neighbors to make sure no one goes without heat during this dangerous stretch of weather.

Light snow will fall Saturday night into Sunday. We’re going to get under an inch across the region with the shoveling snow staying Lafayette and NW. Any falling snow will wrap up early Sunday morning.

We’re looking at the coldest weather we’ve had since last Valentine’s Day! Single digits return Sunday morning this weekend and wind chills will likely be well below zero. Shocking, biting, take your breath away kind of cold.