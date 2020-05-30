Spectacular Weekend

Instead of the steamy weather we had all week, Saturday is just about perfect in the temperature and humidity department.

The cooler and drier air arrived late Friday on these north and northwest winds. And the wind flow trend will hold steady for a couple more days.

So Sunday shapes up to be a lot like Saturday. It has been awhile since we had a weekend as nice at this one.

For the first week of June coming up, the very warm humid air will start to move back in Tuesday followed by chances for showers and thunderstorms later in the week.