Southern showers move out as temperatures turn mild this afternoon

The light shower activity we have been tracking over our southern counties will move out midday. Some locations north of Indianapolis are already seeing some sunshine!

As the day continues, cloud cover will decrease and temperatures will turn mild once again! Highs in the mid-60s are expected this afternoon, which is near Indy’s average for mid-April.

Dry weather will persist overnight as a few more clouds build into central Indiana. Lows will drop into the lower 40s by Tuesday morning’s rush hour.

Colder air is going to channel into the area by the middle part of the workweek, which means temperatures will trend cooler than average. However, the state will remain mostly dry for the rest of the workweek.

Rain chances climb this weekend as our next wave nears the Midwest. Shower chances will be spotty on Saturday with coverage becoming more widespread on Sunday. Highs in the mid to upper 50s are likely both days this weekend.