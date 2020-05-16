Soggy second half of weekend Weather Posted: May 16, 2020 / 04:22 PM EDT / Updated: May 16, 2020 / 05:15 PM EDT Still dry through Saturday evening But rain on the way for Sunday. Some strong storms possible Sunday afternoon. Some dry time to start the day Sunday but the showers move in and continue off and on into Sunday night In fact, the weather in central Indiana will stay a bit unsettled through at least Tuesday. At least the temperatures will stay near average for the week ahead. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction