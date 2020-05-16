Saturday is Armed Forces Day and we at CBS4 thank all veterans and active military members and their families, for their service.

So far this year, wet weekends have outnumbered dry weekends, two to one. Our active weather pattern will continue across the Ohio Valley and give us another wet weekend. Showers and thunderstorms will move across the state Saturday and Sunday and 1-2" of rain is likely through Monday morning. Along with our daily chance for rain, we'll stay mild with highs in the 70s.