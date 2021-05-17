Soggy open to the week; summer-like temps on the way

It is a soggy start to the workweek with central Indiana seeing showers and a few thunderstorms. There was a band of heavy rain stretching from Terre Haute to Columbus in the predawn hours with some locations already receiving more than two inches! A Flood Advisory has been issued for Monroe, Owen and Bartholomew counties until 9:30 a.m. because of the recent heavy rain.

The showers and storms are associated with a warm front lifting over the Ohio Valley. The boundary will slow down and become stationary, which will keep rain chances alive this afternoon and evening. Highs will rise into the upper 60s.

Storm chances will continue tonight and into Tuesday. The rain will become more isolated Wednesday and central Indiana will begin to dry out. One to three inches of rain is possible by Wednesday afternoon.

Once the system moves out, temperatures will quickly rise and feel more summer-like! The humidity will increase as highs climb into the mid-80s on Friday. There will be plenty of sunshine through the weekend as well.