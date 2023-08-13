Sunday made for a nice day across Central Indiana with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s, mostly sunny skies and comfortable humidity levels. Ahead of our next system, we’re going to turn wet and soggy just in time for Monday. If you’re reading this, now is the time to have the rain gear handy for Monday morning!

Rain will move in from west to east overnight and into Monday morning. The severe threat is low but the biggest threat is heavy rain. With precipitable water values near 2.0″, the moisture content in our skies will easily be able to produce downpours in many of our hometowns. Monday calls for showers and occasional thunderstorms throughout the day with highs in the upper 70s to near 80°. With the rain, it will be a touch muggy too before the cold front moves through here later in the day.

Click through the slideshow below to see the timing of the rain. There will be dry hours, especially around midday but the rain-filled ones will be more prevalent throughout Monday.

In terms of a severe threat for Monday, it’s overall on the lower side but the Storm Prediction Center has placed our area under a level one Marginal Risk. It’s possible a storm in the afternoon could turn severe but those chances are on the lower side. Nonetheless, a storm or two could turn noisy so have a way to receive warnings if that occurs. Some spots could receive an 1-2″ of rain when all is said and done, it will depend on where the heavier access of rain lines up.

SPC Outlook Monday

Model Rainfall Potential Monday

After the cold front passes through here, we’ll have a “tail of two seasons” in the temperature department throughout the week. We’ll get an early fall preview on Tuesday with highs in the low-to-mid 70s across Central Indiana. A quick shower is possible early but the daytime should see gradual clearing skies. A forecast high of 75° is more typical of September 24-25, not August 15. This will be the second day of 70s for August 2023. The reason for this is the change in airflow around here, thanks to a dip in the jet stream and cooler/drier Canadian air moving in.

As we go through the week, we’ll start to turn hotter and gradually more humid by the weekend around here. We’ll reintroduce more moisture-filled air with the southerly airflow returning. This pattern will be around starting by next weekend and potentially into the days beyond. The latest 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has above-normal temperatures favored in the forecast.

P.S. Starting on August 18, our daily normal high temperatures will start to go down. 84° becomes the normal high that day, then 83° by the end of August.

Upper-level trough shown on Tuesday

Upper-level ridge returning by next weekend

8-14 Day Outlook Centered August 21-27