Areas of flurries to light snow showers swept across Central Indiana again today. So far, just trace amounts of snow have been reported for Indianapolis. But some locations in Montgomery County reported 0.2-0.5″ of snowfall.

Highs were almost 20 degrees below normal. We hit 21 so far, when we should be in the low 40s by now.

It won’t take long until normal high temperatures should be making their way into the 50s!

The Valentine’s Day forecast will be a chilly one! High temperatures will go right around the freezing mark.

We do have a warm-up on the way by the middle of the week. Temperatures will go near 60. Then we fall right back into the colder pattern just in time to start the weekend.