Snowy Wednesday morning around central Indiana

Already more than an inch of snow across much of central Indiana. We will have 1-3 inches of snow across the area by the end of this.

Most of the accumulating snow is falling this morning with lighter snow over the afternoon and flurries on Thursday. High temperatures will only make it to about two degrees above freezing today. That is a little below the average.

This will be good packing snow for building snowmen. Get on that because the warmer air will melt this snow right away over the weekend!