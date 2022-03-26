Light snow showers came through just one week into the spring season for Central Indiana. Several grassy areas had no problem allowing snow to stick.

High temperatures were in the mid to upper 30s–about 20 degrees below normal–which helped the snow to not melt off as it fell Saturday.

Gusty winds also created a very cold environment for this late in March. Indianapolis saw peak wind gusts to 38 mph.

Sunday should look a little better. Although, it still won’t feel that great. A little more sunshine breaks through in the afternoon, as high temperatures remain cold, near 40.