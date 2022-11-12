INDIANAPOLIS – Saturday saw the first measurable snowfall of the season!

New record snowfall!

Indianapolis picked up 2.7″ of snowfall at the airport. That is a new daily maximum for November 12th. It breaks the old record of 0.8″ set back in 1991.

Time lapse of snow falling

Take a look at this video from the Conner Prairie in Fishers! Locations near this site had between 2.5″ and 2.6″ of measurable snowfall in the area. Conner Prairie was right on pace for about 2.5″ as well.

Time lapse of snow falling at @ConnerPrairie this morning! About 2.5 inches of snow was reported near Fishers! #INwx pic.twitter.com/pt84MC7xWM — Alyssa Andrews (@HoosierLyss) November 12, 2022

A freezing cold day

Temperatures struggles to make it out of the freezing zone all throughout the day Saturday. Highs remained in the middle 30s, and some never made it past 32 degrees–the freezing mark! That puts us about 20 degrees below normal (53) after 10 straight days above average in Indianapolis.

The cold is here to STAY

There is some major staying power with this cold air we are experiencing. Upper level patterns have us growing even colder over the days ahead, with no warming in sight.

Sunday at a glance

Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s throughout the day on Sunday! Get ready for the cold air to stick with us, Indiana.