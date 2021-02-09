Snowy pattern continues; another round of snow arrives Wednesday

Heavy snow fell in south central Indiana during the overnight hours. Several locations received more than 4” of snow from last night’s system. There was a report of 5.5” of snow in Bedford, IN. Paragon in Morgan County saw 4.8” of snow last night. The Winter Weather Advisory that was in effect for the southern half of the viewing area expired at 7 AM.

Roads may be slick, especially if you’re traveling south of Indianapolis this morning. There will be a lull in the activity this afternoon once the flurries push out of central Indiana after the morning rush hour. Skies will stay cloudy as temperatures struggle to rise into the mid-20s. Highs this afternoon will be trending more than 10 degrees below average.

The snowy pattern continues for the extended period! There will be several shots at snowfall through the weekend. The next wave is going to arrive late Wednesday morning and it will mainly impact our northern zone. Snow chances will continue for much of the day tomorrow and roads will turn slick.

Snowfall amounts near an inch will be possible in Indianapolis. Right now, 2” to 3” will be possible for locations north of downtown. Stay tuned for more updates with our next round of snow because any adjustments to its path will greatly impact potential snow totals.

The coldest air in over two years is on the way early next week! Right now, forecast models are hinting at subzero air temperatures around the state. The forecast low for Indy is -4° and that would make it the coldest morning since January 31, 2019 with the city fell to -6°.