Snow Wednesday afternoon for parts of central Indiana

We are starting our Wednesday off a couple of degrees colder than yesterday. Wind chills will be in the teens through the morning and it won’t feel much more than the 20s although the actual air temperature will reach the low 30s.

We could have flurries as early as 10 a.m. but the substantial snow won’t arrive until closer to 3 p.m. The snow will spread across the area but will be more of a problem for our southern counties.

North of Sheridan will hardly get more than a flurry while Indianapolis will get around a half an inch. Greenwood to Shelbyville and Bloomington could see closer to a full inch. The main problem will be slick roads and sidewalks during the evening rush.

High pressure will keep us dry and make us colder for Thursday and Friday. Another wintry mix arrives Saturday.