Enjoy the dry weather for now because as we kick off the new work week, we are tracking two different but possibly impactful storms. The rest of the night will feature quiet weather with temps falling into the mid 20’s tonight.

Storm System 1: Most of Monday will be dry but heading into the evening hours snow showers begin to work into Central Indiana. I believe we are dry until about 9 pm then the leading edge of this system will enter Central Indiana. During this time, temps will be in the mid 30’s but with the ample moisture present and cooler temps aloft snow will begin to fall. Temps will fall slightly and we will see several hours of wet heavy snow. Snowfall rates could be heavy at times leading to quick accumlations, especially on the elevated surfaces. Then around 6 am Tuesday, temps will quickly jump from the mid 30’s to the upper 30’s to lower 40’s. This will then switch from a rain/snow mix to all rain on Tuesday.

Totals: Due to slightly cooler temps based on model guidance and ample moisture. Snowfall totals could reach anywhere from 2-3 inches across central Indiana with higher amounts in Northern Indiana. Most of the accumulations will be on elevated surfaces but a few slick spots will be possible.

Middle week: We dry back out heading into Wednesday and Thursday. Both days will be in the mid to upper 30’s with cloudy skies. Once Thursday night rolls around we start preparing for system two. Now we are still several days out until we see this system but confidence is increasing that we will see significant precip amounts. Now we are still unsure on what precip type and how much we will see. We will continue to keep you up to date once models start to agree.