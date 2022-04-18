INDIANAPOLIS – Your eyes are not playing tricks on you, we are tracking snow showers this morning. While this won’t amount to much along and south of I-70, accumulations are possible north of I-70 mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces. Add extra time and take it slow out the door this morning.

The rain will be on and off as we go throughout the day today, light and scattered in nature. It will be chilly today with temperatures topping off in the upper 40s. Winds will be breezy out of the north at 10-15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph at times.

Overnight tonight, temperatures will drop into the lower 30s with breezy conditions. These winds will cause wind chill temperatures to drop into the teens on Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be warmer but still chilly with temperatures in the 50s under a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight lows again will drop into the lower 30s.

Midweek storms

We are not done with the rain for the week. As we head into Wednesday, rain chances return. Scattered and spotty in nature, rain chances will move in during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will stay in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Rain sticks around overnight into early Thursday morning before exiting. Thursday we will stay mostly dry with temperatures in the 70s.

Some spotty storms are possible Friday with temperatures in the middle 70s! Overnight lows stay close to 60°.

First 80° day

There is a strong possibility that we will hit 80° by Saturday, the first of the season! I also think we will stay dry on Saturday as well!