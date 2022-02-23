Light snow showers begin tonight, allowing some of us to wake up to snow up to half an inch by Thursday morning. The next round of mixed precipitation and snow into Thursday afternoon is what has most of Central and Northern Indiana under a Winter Weather Advisory for Thursday.

By Thursday morning, some periods of snow showers will be present, causing a few slick spots for the morning commute.

The afternoon Thursday, which brings more widespread and persistent mixed precipitation and icy conditions are what will spark hazardous travel conditions. This will mainly impact the Thursday evening commute.

Temperatures throughout the day Thursday will remain cold in the mid 30s.

Leftover snow showers will be present into the overnight hours Thursday/early Friday morning.

We are expecting 1-2″ of snowfall in Central counties, with areas to the north seeing the highest snowfall totals.

After we get through the messy weather Thursday afternoon into early Friday morning, our forecast dries out pretty quickly for the rest of the week. Not only that, but temperatures will begin to rise into the upper 40s by the middle of next week.