Snow showers have arrived in parts of central Indiana Tuesday morning. While only minor accumulations are expected, a few slick spots on the roads Tuesday morning are of concern. For most locations, surface temperatures are above freezing and most of the snow will melt on contact to the roads and sidewalks. However, areas like bridges and overpasses will cool off much faster and could see some icing. Be extra cautious as you travel over these types of structures as some locations have fallen below freezing this morning.

Snow showers will reach their peak coverage in central Indiana by the late morning before turning more spotty into the afternoon. As temperatures warm, we will transition to more patches of a wintry mix or rain showers before transitioning back to a few snow showers this evening. Overall, any snow accumulations will be very light on grassy and elevated surfaces.

We keep wintry conditions around the rest of the week with the potential of more flurries and pockets of light snow showers. What will be more impactful is the temperature. By Friday, highs will struggle to get out of the 20s. We should be in the low 50s this time of year! We get more sunshine back by the weekend but temperatures remain below average.